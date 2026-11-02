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Flights cancelled, schools closed as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, cyclone Murasu approaches coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in Chennai and nearby districts as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu moved towards Andhra Pradesh, disrupting flights and forcing schools to shut in parts of Tamil Nadu.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Flights cancelled, schools closed as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, cyclone Murasu approaches coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
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Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu is moving towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast and is expected to cross the coast near Ongole between Monday midnight and the early hours of Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The storm is currently over the west-central Bay of Bengal. At the time of landfall, wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph. The IMD has warned that the sea will remain very rough to phenomenal in the affected areas and has advised fishermen to stay away from the sea.

The cyclone is expected to weaken after crossing the coast as it moves inland.

Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Chennai

Chennai and nearby districts received heavy rain on Monday as Murasu moved closer to the coast. Several parts of Chennai reported waterlogging following the rainfall.

Madhavaram recorded 11 cm of rain in the past 24 hours. Ennore Port and Nungambakkam received 10 cm each during the same period.

Civic authorities deployed water pumps in areas affected by waterlogging. Two of Chennai's 22 subways reported minor waterlogging, while the remaining subways continued to remain operational.

Schools closed in Chennai and Tiruvallur

The heavy rain also affected educational institutions. The administrations of Chennai and Tiruvallur declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Chennai because of the expected heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

Flights cancelled due to bad weather

Flight operations were also affected by the cyclone. Ten IndiGo flights scheduled to operate from Vijayawada International Airport were cancelled on Monday because of the weather conditions.

Passengers travelling to and from Vijayawada were advised to check their flight status with the airline before leaving for the airport.

Flight operations were also affected in Visakhapatnam.

IndiGo issued an advisory warning passengers about delays and longer waiting times because of the bad weather.

"Due to adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, flight operations are impacted," the airline said.

Odisha also feels cyclone's impact

The cyclone's effects were also visible in coastal Odisha. Puri received light rain on Monday, with rainfall reported in several parts of the district.

Fishermen returned to the shore and secured their boats as a precaution against the worsening weather.

Vijayawada skies turn dark

Vijayawada saw dark and heavy clouds as Murasu moved closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast. Authorities are monitoring the situation as the storm approaches the coastline.

Residents in areas likely to be affected by heavy rain and strong winds have been advised to follow official weather warnings and safety instructions.

Chennai reports no major incidents

Despite widespread rainfall in Chennai, no major incidents were reported in the city, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Sameeran said.

"There were minor inundations in few pockets of North Chennai, but still traffic is moving smooth. All the subways are open and the tree fall complaints would be attended to." He said no one had been shifted to relief camps despite the rainfall.

Murasu follows Cyclone Arnab

Murasu comes days after Cyclone Arnab affected Andhra Pradesh. With Murasu expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the coast, authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas are keeping a close watch on the weather system.

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