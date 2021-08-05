Flight tickets for Rs 914! IndiGo, AirAsia announce flash sale for travel till March 2022

India's budget airlines IndiGo and AirAsia India have announced a flash sale on airfare for passengers till March 2022. While IndiGo announced the same on the occasion of completing 15 years of its inception, AirAsia declared that the sale was launched in keeping with the findings from the latest 'AirAsia India Travel Intent Survey'

IndiGo Flash Sale

IndiGo announced the flash sale for its passengers who will travel between September 1, 2021, and March 26, 2022. The booking window for this offer will be open from August 4 to 6 and the fares will start from Rs 915 for domestic and international connections.

Speaking about the same, the CEO of IndiGo, Ronojoy Dutta said, "It is a proud moment for us to complete 15 years in the industry. On this occasion, we would like to share this happiness with our customers and employees as well. Who kept their faith in us in our bad times. On behalf of Team Indigo, we would like to thank our customers, partners, and others in the aviation industry for making this journey a success."

AirAsia India Flash Sale

Budget airline AirAsia India, on Thursday, also announced a flash sale on routes across India with fares starting at Rs 914 (one-way inclusive of taxes).

"Special sale fares are open for advance booking from 4th August till 6th August for travel from 1st September 2021 till 26th March 2022," the airline said.

As per the airline, the sale was launched in keeping with the findings from the latest 'AirAsia India Travel Intent Survey' including respondents in July 2021, which saw an overwhelming preference for flying being the favoured mode of outstation travel, by over 90 percent of those planning outstation travel.

The airline pointed out that nearly 70 percent of the respondents stated definite plans for travel in the next 3 months, with the travel purpose dominated by holiday or leisure travel in the festive season.

At present, AirAsia India flies to 17 destinations and over 240 direct and connecting routes across India with 30 Airbus A320 aircraft.