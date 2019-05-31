Headlines

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational on Hawk jet

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions.

Latest News

Pooja Mehta

Updated: May 31, 2019, 02:48 PM IST

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh, became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a grueling ‘4 Aircraft combat sortie’ at Air Force station, Kalaikunda, West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets.

Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions. She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high caliber bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises.

She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk MK 132 jet.

Flight lieutenant Mohana Singh belongs to the first batch of women fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force alongside Flight lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and Flt Lt Bhawana Kanth. 

Just a week back, Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison. 

