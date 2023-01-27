Search icon
‘Flight hijacked’: Passenger tweets after SpiceJet Dubai-Jaipur flight gets diverted to Delhi, arrested

After the requisite checks, the flight was permitted to take off and the passenger and his bag were offloaded for questioning by security agents.

A passenger on a Dubai-Jaipur flight, which was diverted to Delhi`s IGI Airport due to bad weather, was taken off and arrested after he tweeted "flight hijacked", a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Moti Singh Rathore, 29, of Rajasthan`s Nagaur, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code`s Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 505(1)(b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) at the IGI police station.

According to a senior police official, Rathore was on a SpiceJet flight, which was diverted to Delhi on Wednesday, and landed at 09.45 a.m. It was cleared to depart at 1.40 p.m. when he tweeted.

"The man was then off-loaded from the flight with his bag and the flight was released after all the checks. The man was handed over to local police for further legal action," the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

