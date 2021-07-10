Headlines

Flight bookings from India to Dubai likely to resume from July 15, read details here

UAE along with other countries had banned travellers from India amid the devastating rise of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country in April.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2021, 10:38 AM IST

Indians can now travel to Dubai soon. Flight bookings to Dubai from certain destinations in India are likely to resume from July 15. However, Abu Dhabi will re-open flights for Indian passengers from July 21.

UAE along with other countries had banned travellers from India, with some exceptions, amid the devastating rise of the second wave of COVID-19 in the country starting in the month of April.

The next biggest destination in UAE, Abu Dhabi is expected to open its doors for fully-vaccinated Indians, among other categories already allowed, from July 21, the report added.   

According to a report by Gulf News, the international airports at Mumbai and Hyderabad are gearing up for the UAE flight services, equipped with rapid PCR and lab testing.

On the reopening day, Vistara will carry passengers from New Delhi to Dubai while Emirates and budget carrier flydubai are expected to re-open operations on July 16, the report said. 

Indigo Airlines have also started bookings on their website. Fares from Mumbai to Dubai vary from Rs 21,000 to Rs 29,000 for connecting flights on July 15.

As per IndiGo's website, flight fares from Hyderabad to Dubai vary from Rs 23,234 to Rs 28,727. Etihad Airways will restart operations on July 22. 

According to the Vistara Airline website, the fare from Mumbai (BOM) to Dubai (DXB) starts from Rs 17,602 with only a few tickets left on July 15 and 16. The flight fare from Delhi to Dubai is Rs 13,816.

Flights to Dubai from destinations in India were expected to resume on June 23 but the decision was delayed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in India.

