India

Flight AJAX1431: Details of Sheikh Hasina's aircraft that helped her flew to India from Bangladesh

Bangladesh plunged into political turmoil as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid violent job quota protests.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 08:40 PM IST

Flight AJAX1431: Details of Sheikh Hasina's aircraft that helped her flew to India from Bangladesh
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh plunged into political chaos on Monday as Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zama announced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and her departure from the country. This came after persistent violent protests over a job quota scheme, which had caused significant unrest and resulted in nearly 300 deaths. Sheikh Hasina and her sister were reported to have left Dhaka, with their flight, AJAX1431, becoming the most tracked flight on Flightradar24.com. The Bangladesh Air Force’s Lockheed C-130J Hercules transport jet, carrying the Prime Minister, departed for Kolkata and then headed towards New Delhi, where it landed at the Hindon Indian Air Force base.

The situation in Bangladesh remained tense as the Army Chief addressed the nation, promising justice and the formation of an interim government. General Waker-Uz-Zama indicated he had productive discussions with leaders of major political parties and planned to meet President Mohammed Shahabuddin to determine the next steps. He assured the public of the Army’s commitment to justice and stability, urging them to have faith in the military.

The resignation followed weeks of student-led protests against the government’s job quota scheme. The Hasina administration’s efforts to suppress the demonstrations through force, curfews, and internet shutdowns only intensified the public’s outrage. The violent crackdown, coupled with allegations of election rigging, fueled demands for Sheikh Hasina’s resignation just months after her party, the Awami League, had won the elections.

Sheikh Hasina’s departure marks the end of her 15-year tenure, characterized by her firm grip on power. Her future plans remain uncertain, but speculations suggest she might head to a European country after a brief stay in India.

he Lockheed C-130J Hercules, known for its versatility and reliability, played a crucial role in her evacuation. This aircraft, recently upgraded by the Bangladesh Air Force, is used for various missions including tactical airlift and special operations. Its advanced systems and new engines make it a robust choice for critical missions.

In Dhaka, as the nation grapples with this political upheaval, the focus shifts to the Army’s role in guiding the country through this crisis and the formation of a new government.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
