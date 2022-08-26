Search icon
Flexible workhours for women, work-from-home ecosystem need of future: What PM Modi said on future of workplaces

The Prime Minister highlighted that the country's Labour Ministry is preparing its vision for the year 2047 in Amrit Kaal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

Prime Minister Narender Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the future requires flexible working hours and workspaces, as well as a work-from-home ecosystem, while also emphasizing that the country must be aware of growing dimensions of work and "adapt as per changing scenario."

Addressing the National Conference of Labour Ministers of all States and Union Territories via video conferencing, PM Modi said, "India's labour force has a huge role to play in realizing India's dreams and aspirations to build a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal, and with this thinking, the country is working continuously for crores of workers from the organised and unorganised sector."

 

India could achieve the targeted goals faster by making use of women power, even as the PM called for thoughts on what more could be done for the women workforce, particularly in the emerging sectors, in line with the Vision 2047 being prepared by the Union Ministry of Labour. 

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's various efforts, such as the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, which have provided workers with some level of security. These initiatives have ensured that the laborers efforts and contributions are acknowledged.

"The Emergency Credit Guarantee Scheme, according to a study, saved 1.5 crore jobs during the pandemic. We are seeing that just as the country supported its workers in their time of need, in the same way, the workers have put their full strength into recovering from this epidemic," he said.

He went on to say that in the previous eight years, the government has taken the initiative to repeal slavery-era statutes that represent the slavery mentality. "The country is currently modifying, reforming, and streamlining labor regulations." With this in mind, 29 labor regulations have been reduced to four simple labor codes." This would assure employees' empowerment through minimum salaries, job security, social security, and health care," he added.

"The future needs flexible workplaces, a work-from-home ecosystem, and flexible work hours. We can use systems like flexible workplaces as opportunities for women's labour force participation," he said.

In his 15th August address, the Prime Minister said that he has called for full involvement of the nation's women power. "By making the best use of women's power, India can attain its goals faster," he added. He also emphasized the importance of considering what might be done for women in the country's newly rising sectors.

The two-day conference has been organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

