Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Why INDIA bloc picked B Sudershan Reddy as Vice-Presidential candidate? Know 5 key reasons

NEET PG 2025 Result: When will NBEMS declare results? Check steps to download, direct link here

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes BIG statement during India visit: 'Past setbacks were...'

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 star players who played in previous edition of Asia Cup but are not part of squad in 2025

BIG win for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra bags order from govt company for...

'Fled to Germany Fearing the British...': Factual mistakes about Subhas Chandra Bose in textbooks triggers HUGE controversy in Kerala - Details Inside

India Asia Cup 2025 squad: SKY to lead, Shubman back in T20I team as vice-captain, Bumrah to...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fine

Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Bengal Files: 'Iss mein objectionable...' | Exclusive

Mithun Chakraborty STRONGLY REACTS to West Bengal government's protest to The Be

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

'Fled to Germany Fearing the British...': Factual mistakes about Subhas Chandra Bose in textbooks triggers HUGE controversy in Kerala - Details Inside

Factual mistakes in textbooks and handbooks created by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) have sparked a controvery in Kerala. One line on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in particular drew harsh criticism.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 19, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

'Fled to Germany Fearing the British...': Factual mistakes about Subhas Chandra Bose in textbooks triggers HUGE controversy in Kerala - Details Inside
Kerala: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)-prepared textbooks and handbooks contain factual mistakes that have sparked a controversy in Kerala. One sentence on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in particular has drawn harsh criticism, and the government has taken action against individuals involved. The dispute began when a draft of a Class 4 Environmental Studies teachers' manual claimed that Bose "fled to Germany fearing the British" before creating the Indian National Army (INA).

Grave Historical Misrepresentation

Bose traveled overseas to secure worldwide support for India's freedom struggle, according to educators and organizations who rejected the statement as a grave historical misrepresentation. SCERT removed the guidebook and posted an updated version on its website in response to complaints.

Kerala Govt Acknowledged The Error

On Monday, Education Minister V Sivankutty acknowledged that "historical errors" had accidentally entered the draft and affirmed that those members of the textbook-writing committee who made the blunder would be disqualified from future academic activities. The updated text can now be found. He stated that SCERT has been directed to make sure that only data that is historically correct is printed.

Inaccuracy In Class 4 Textbooks

The argument is based on a broader discussion of mistakes in the state's Class 4 Social Studies textbook, including the inaccurate claims that Sarojini Naidu was the first female president of the Indian National Congress instead of Annie Besant and that Bose, not Captain Mohan Singh and Rash Behari Bose, was responsible for the INA's founding.

Maps that left out Assam and Jharkhand were also found to contain errors. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the administration led by the CPI(M) in Kerala of "deliberately distorting history" in order to malign national heroes. However, SCERT officials insisted that the errors were unintentional and that an internal investigation was being conducted to improve quality control.

