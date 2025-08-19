'Fled to Germany Fearing the British...': Factual mistakes about Subhas Chandra Bose in textbooks triggers HUGE controversy in Kerala - Details Inside

Factual mistakes in textbooks and handbooks created by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) have sparked a controvery in Kerala. One line on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in particular drew harsh criticism.

Kerala: State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)-prepared textbooks and handbooks contain factual mistakes that have sparked a controversy in Kerala. One sentence on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in particular has drawn harsh criticism, and the government has taken action against individuals involved. The dispute began when a draft of a Class 4 Environmental Studies teachers' manual claimed that Bose "fled to Germany fearing the British" before creating the Indian National Army (INA).

Grave Historical Misrepresentation

Bose traveled overseas to secure worldwide support for India's freedom struggle, according to educators and organizations who rejected the statement as a grave historical misrepresentation. SCERT removed the guidebook and posted an updated version on its website in response to complaints.

Kerala Govt Acknowledged The Error

On Monday, Education Minister V Sivankutty acknowledged that "historical errors" had accidentally entered the draft and affirmed that those members of the textbook-writing committee who made the blunder would be disqualified from future academic activities. The updated text can now be found. He stated that SCERT has been directed to make sure that only data that is historically correct is printed.

Inaccuracy In Class 4 Textbooks

The argument is based on a broader discussion of mistakes in the state's Class 4 Social Studies textbook, including the inaccurate claims that Sarojini Naidu was the first female president of the Indian National Congress instead of Annie Besant and that Bose, not Captain Mohan Singh and Rash Behari Bose, was responsible for the INA's founding.

Maps that left out Assam and Jharkhand were also found to contain errors. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the administration led by the CPI(M) in Kerala of "deliberately distorting history" in order to malign national heroes. However, SCERT officials insisted that the errors were unintentional and that an internal investigation was being conducted to improve quality control.