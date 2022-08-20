Search icon
Heavy rains trigger flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple, yatra resumes after temporary halt

Jammu: Several videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 08:20 AM IST

Photo: ANI

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. After a temporary suspension, the movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed on Saturday, ANI reported.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday.

Several videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.

