Heavy rains trigger flash floods near Vaishno Devi temple, yatra resumes after temporary halt

Photo: ANI

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods near Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. After a temporary suspension, the movement of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine resumed on Saturday, ANI reported.

"In the wake of heavy rainfall, upward movement of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi temple has been stopped from Katra. Priority is given to pilgrims coming downwards. Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have already been deployed, The situation is being monitored. No untoward incident reported so far," said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Friday.

Several videos shared on social media show a flood-like situation on the Vaishno Devi track.

WATCH JK Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods near Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town in Reasi district pic.twitter.com/NhgxNjbV9x — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Earlier in July, a cloudburst struck the holy cave area of Amarnath which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave, following which the route to Amarnath was damaged, it the yatra was on halt for some time.