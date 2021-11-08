Five years of Demonetization: How it has helped digitalising India

India saw a significant surge in digital transactions post-2017 which simultaneously lowered traditional transactions



Today marks five years of demonetization since Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared banknotes with denominations of Rs 500 and 1,000 issued under the Mahatma Gandhi Series were withdrawn from circulation and were no longer considered legal with immediate effect.

As per a Harvard University study, demonetization led to a permanent increase in digital transactions across the country, especially among the young. The study also said that even after two years since the event, individuals who had shifted to using digital modes of the transaction have not returned to cash payments.The decision of demonetization was taken in order to flush out black money, discard fake currency from the market cash flow, stop terrorism finance, convert a non-formal economy into a formal economy to expand the tax base and employment and boost digitisation.

Harvard University also suggested that people who switched to digital payments and made payments on e-commerce platforms are likely to spend more money than when using cash. India saw a surge in digital transactions after demonetization that was also lowering traditional transactions. Digital transactions have significantly grown since 2017 in India.

On the other hand, as per the RBI report, demonetisation has helped India become a lesser cash-based economy.