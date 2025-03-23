Members of India's richest family gathered on their home's rooftop to ring bells and bang metal plates. Why did they do that? To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to honour frontline warriors who fought the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five years ago, Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, his philanthropist wife Nita Ambani, their sons Akash and Anant Ambani, as well as other members of India's richest family gathered on their home's rooftop to ring bells and bang metal plates. Why did they do that? To support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to honour frontline warriors who fought the Covid-19 pandemic.

Frontline warriors during the pandemic included doctors, healthcare workers, and police personnel.

What was the ritual all about?

In a video from March 2020, when Covid-19 started widely spreading throughout India and around the world, the Ambani family and crores of people in India banged thalis as appealed by PM Modi.

People from across the country stepped out on their balconies and rooftops to bang pans and thalis to show their support for those fighting the pandemic from the frontlines.

The ritual was part of a "Janata Curfew" that the PM urged everyone to observe.

How did Ambanis contribute to Covid-19 fight?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ambani family actively supported the country's fight through donations to the government and other contributions. Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) donated Rs 500 crore to a central government fund and Rs 5 crore each to the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The family also distributed free meals and fuel for emergency vehicles during the pandemic.