5 years after returning from Pakistan, Geeta may finally get reunited with her family in India

Geeta, the deaf-mute girl who had strayed into Pakistan some 20 years ago as a child, may finally reunite with her family in Maharashtra. Actually, a woman from Maharashtra's Parbhani district has claimed that Geeta is her lost daughter.

If Geeta's DNA test matches her's, then she will be handed over to the woman. Geeta was brought to India from Pakistan in October 2015, after the efforts of the late Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. If this happens, then the dream of the late Minister to reunite Geeta with her biological parents will finally be fulfilled.

Geeta, who returned from Pakistan about five years ago, seeks her family every moment. She cannot speak, but the traces of what she told are found in Jintur in Parbhani district of Maharashtra. Geeta had told that where she lived during her childhood days, there are sugarcane fields and a river flows by.

The over five-year-long search to find Geeta's family led to Parbhani in Maharashtra, where she is now being trained in sign language by Pahal, an NGO working for the hearing and speech impaired.

When Geeta returned from Pakistan and was looking for her family members, Meena Pandre of Zintur identified her as her daughter after watching her news on TV. Meena claims that Geeta is their lost daughter. Meena claimed that there should be a burn mark on Geeta's stomach. Such a mark has been found on Geeta's stomach.

As a child, Geeta left home in anger. But she never returned back home after the incident and instead crossed over to neighbouring Pakistan after she boarded a train.

She was brought back to India in 2015 due to the efforts of the late Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. Since then she has been living under the patronage of an NGO.

The search for her family in the last five years involved the screening process of at least a dozen families from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana and Rajasthan after claims that they were Geetas blood relations.

However, the search seems to finally take Geeta to Parbhani's Jintoor in Maharashtra. If the DNA matches, Geeta will be handed over to Meena Pandre as her daughter.

Meanwhile, Geeta is been mentally prepared to understand her family members, so that if the DNA test matches then she does not have a problem adjusting with them.