Five terrorists nabbed in separate incidents in Jammu & Kashmir

Five terrorists were nabbed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in two separate incidents.

On Sunday, four terrorists were arrested in the Budgam region after security forces busted a terror module in the area. All of them are affiliated with Ansarul- Gazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit.

A raid was conducted by the joint forces of Budgam Police and Rashtriya Rifles where the militants were hiding. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from them.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the militants are associated with terrorist outfit Ansarul-Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) and they are involved in providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists.

The terrorists have been identified as Mir Muzamil Nabi, Umar Ajaz Ahangar, Raouf Ahmad Bhat and Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat. While Nabi and Ahangar are residents of Kanihama, Raouf and Ishfaq belong to Kantebagh.

A case has been registered in the Magam police station and an investigation has been initiated.

Earlier, an associate of a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was held in Ganderbal by the joint team of police and the Rashtriya Rifles. A Chinese grenade was also recovered from him.