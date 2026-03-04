FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally

The incident occurred when several vehicles of Vijay's fans collided as they were following him. Vijay, a film chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been in the limelight since a stampede at one of his rallies last year left dozens of people dead.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 09:57 PM IST

5 people injured in vehicle collision at TVK chief Vijay's Thanjavur rally
Tamil film star and TVK party chief Vijay.
Five people were reportedly injured in actor-politician Vijay's rally in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (March 4), which was held as part of his campaign for the upcoming state assembly election. The incident occurred when several vehicles of Vijay's fans collided as they were following him. Vijay, a film star and chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been in the limelight since a stampede at one of his rallies last year left dozens of people dead.

Police in the area said that a large number of Vijay's fans followed his vehicle from Tiruchirappalli airport to the TVK meeting venue at Ayyasamipatti in Sengipatti village. When the actor's vehicle was approaching the venue, three students on three different motorcycles collided with each other. One of them sustained serious injuries, police said. Two others persons suffered injuries when they were returning from the public meeting. The injured have been shifted to a private hospital, as per the police.

At the Thanjavur rally, Vijay addressed party officials and appealed to the people to give him a chance in the upcoming polls. "It may seem an ordinary election for others, but for me and the people loving me, it is an emotion, an oceanic emotion," he reportedly said. The TVK head also announced several poll promises for farmers, including a complete loan waiver for those with five acres of land.

In September last year, thousands of people had gathered for a rally led by Vijay in Tamil Nadu's Karur when a stampede broke out. At least 41 people died and dozens of others were injured in the crush. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been investigating the case, and has also questioned Vijay in connection to it.

