FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

Chirag Paswan hits back at Prashant Kishor-led JSP's accusation of Rs 14000cr World Bank fund use in Bihar election: 'Govt will respond...'

Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Team India's most embarrassing failed run-chases in Test cricket

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'

Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...

Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

HomeIndia

INDIA

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that some of the deceased belong to the Rajawat family from Adityapuram, while verification of the others is ongoing.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 06:04 PM IST

5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
At least five people lost their lives in the accident.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least five people lost their lives early Sunday morning when a car collided with a tractor near Malwa College in Maharajpura, Gwalior, police said. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan stated that a car travelling from Dabra collided with a tractor near Malwa College in Maharajpura, resulting in the death of all passengers.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that some of the deceased belong to the Rajawat family from Adityapuram, while verification of the others is ongoing. Speaking to ANI, Hina Khan said, "This morning, between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., the control room received information that an accident had occurred on the highway in front of Malwa College, involving a collision between a car and a tractor. Police immediately rushed to the scene, and everyone arrived to verify the incident. A white car carrying five boys was coming from the Dabra side of the highway when it collided with a tractor from behind. No one has been found alive yet. These five were friends travelling together."

She also mentioned that the tractor driver was not at the scene, but police have his contact information and are taking action. "While the details are still unclear, some of the boys belong to the Rajawat family, residents of Adityapuram, and we are verifying the rest...We have kept their bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital. The tractor driver was not found at the scene, but we have his contact number and are taking action against him based on that," Khan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
5 dead after SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Rohit Shetty confirms return of Khatron Ke Khiladi, new season to premiere in...
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling, advocates green revolution with Operation Aranya: 'No one dares to touch...'
Pawan Kalyan stands for protection of Red Sanders trees from smuggling
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’
As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney to save ‘God-like’ father, now ‘disowned’ family days after Bihar elections results due to...
Who is Rohini Acharya? Lalu Yadav’s daughter who donated kidney...
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE