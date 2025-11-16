5 killed after speeding SUV collides with tractor on Gwalior-Jhansi highway
INDIA
The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that some of the deceased belong to the Rajawat family from Adityapuram, while verification of the others is ongoing.
At least five people lost their lives early Sunday morning when a car collided with a tractor near Malwa College in Maharajpura, Gwalior, police said. City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Hina Khan stated that a car travelling from Dabra collided with a tractor near Malwa College in Maharajpura, resulting in the death of all passengers.
The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem examination at the district hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that some of the deceased belong to the Rajawat family from Adityapuram, while verification of the others is ongoing. Speaking to ANI, Hina Khan said, "This morning, between 6:00 and 6:30 a.m., the control room received information that an accident had occurred on the highway in front of Malwa College, involving a collision between a car and a tractor. Police immediately rushed to the scene, and everyone arrived to verify the incident. A white car carrying five boys was coming from the Dabra side of the highway when it collided with a tractor from behind. No one has been found alive yet. These five were friends travelling together."
She also mentioned that the tractor driver was not at the scene, but police have his contact information and are taking action. "While the details are still unclear, some of the boys belong to the Rajawat family, residents of Adityapuram, and we are verifying the rest...We have kept their bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital. The tractor driver was not found at the scene, but we have his contact number and are taking action against him based on that," Khan said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).