WATCH: 5 stranded mid-air in sky dining restaurant near Munnar in Kerala, rescue ops underway

Five people, including four tourists, were trapped mid-air during a sky dining experience at Anachal in Kerala's Idukki district on Friday. The tourists were hoisted 120 feet above the ground to enjoy panoramic views of the region when a technical malfunction in the crane left them stranded. The group of tourists reportedly includes two children. Authorities have launched efforts to rescue the stuck tourists. According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm on Friday.
Media reports said that a four-member family from Kannur district and a restaurant staff member have been trapped in the sky dining restaurant. According to the operators, they cannot lower the crane as its hydraulics have stopped working. Fire and Rescue Services officials from Munnar reached the spot for rescue operations. Idukki District Collector Dineshan Cheruvatt said in a statement that the stranded tourists would be brought down soon.
The sky dining restaurant, known as Southern Skies Aerodynamics, was recently set up in Anachal near the Munnar hill station, which is known for its misty mountains and lush green tea plantations -- making it a popular destination for domestic as well as international tourists.
#WATCH | Munnar, Kerala | Tourists were stranded at a private sky dining setup in Anachal, Idukki, after a technical failure in the crane, today; Rescue operation underway— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025
The incident occurred near Munnar, leaving tourists and staff stranded for over 1.5 hours. Rescue efforts… pic.twitter.com/Pciz0CoLxB