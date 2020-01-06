Headlines

Five Pakistani nationals arrested with heroin worth Rs 175 crore near Gujarat coast

The team launched a continuous search operation near the location, located North West of Jakhau, as indicated in the information.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2020, 01:14 PM IST

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended five Pakistan nationals on Monday with heroin worth Rs 175 crore from mid-sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

The ATS had credible information that an illegal consignment of the narcotic drug, heroin, is going to be smuggled in Gujarat through Coast. The information further revealed that the consignment is being sent in Pakistani fishing boat from Pakistan.

A joint operation was then launched to nab the smugglers and seize the contraband. The joint team started the operation with Indian Coast Guard Fast Interceptor Boats(IBs) at Jakhau, Kutch. Commandos of Marine Task Force were kept in boats in Indian waters to help in apprehending the smugglers.

The team launched a continuous search operation near the location, located North West of Jakhau, as indicated in the information.

A suspicious Pakistani boat was identified at the said location in Indian waters. ICG IBs stealthily started following the boat, and at the opportune moment, officers and personnel of ICG IBs along with ATS Officers successfully boarded the suspicious boat.

Searching the boat revealed 35 packets of contraband heroin on Pakistani boat JamJam. The approximate weight of confiscated contraband is 35 Kg valuing Rs 175 crores (approx) in the international market. 

The interrogation of the apprehended accused persons - Anees Isa Bhatti(30), Ismail Mohammed Kachchi(50), Ashhraf Usman Kutchhi(42), Kareem Abdulla Kutchhi(37), and Abubaqar Ashraf Sumra(55), is in progress jointly by all agencies.

