Five new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala, toll rises to 39

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India rose to 39 after Kerala Health Minister informed that five new positive cases have been admitted to a hospital in the state.

"Five new positive cases of #Coronavirus have been admitted in the isolation wards here. Three people recently returned from Italy due to which two more got the disease here in Pathanamthitta district," KK Shailaja informed.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry reported three positive Coronavirus cases in India. Out of the three cases, two cases were reported from Ladakh with travel history from Iran and one from Tamil Nadu with travel history from Oman. Earlier in the day, Punjab reported two fresh cases of coronavirus. Both the patients came back from Italy, and have been admitted to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Till March 7, a total of 7,26,122 from 7,108 flights have been screened at airports. Between yesterday morning and today, total of 73,766 passengers from 573 flights have undergone screening at airports, the ministry informed.

As many as 52 laboratories are now operational across the country for testing COVID-19 virus. An additional 57 laboratories have been provided with Viral Transport Media and swabs for sample collection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting of various ministries to review the situation on novel coronavirus and action taken so far.

The meeting was attended by Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare; S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister for State, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Dr Vinod K Paul, Member Niti Ayog; and General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff and Secretaries of Health, Pharma, Civil Aviation, External Affairs, Health Research, Home, Shipping, NDMA and other officials.

During the meeting, Secretary of Department of Pharma conveyed about the availability of sufficient stocks of medicines, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and other consumables for use in India.