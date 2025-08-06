Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Situated on the slopes of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand has experienced numerous devastating natural calamities, including cloudbursts, avalanches, landslides, flash floods, and mudslides. Know about a few of these calamities.

A cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand triggered flash floods and a mudslide that swept houses, hotels, trees and other things, almost the entire town, killing five people. Besides, more than 50 people are missing. However, this is not the first of such an incident; rather, the state has witnessed many similar devastations in the past, leaving behind horrible memories and destruction.

Kedarnath Disaster, 2023

The temple town of Kedarnath witnessed one of the worst natural calamities in the world on June 15, 2013, when entire villages, including houses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, were swept away and the town was sunk in debris. The flash floods, landslides, and mudslides were triggered by a massive cloudburst. More than 6,000 people were killed.

Chamoli Tragedy 2011

A massive cloudburst on February 7, 2021, in the Raunthi Garh valley in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered an avalanche that sent crushing down snow, ice, and massive rocks down the hills, killing 72 people. More than 200 people went missing, never to be found.

Tapovan-Vishnugad disaster, 2021

A cloudburst on February 7, 2021, caused a massive flood that damaged the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The devastation increased when a glacial burst triggered a flash flood in the Dhauliganga River, damaging the project and surrounding areas. The disaster left 70 people dead and many more missing.

Uttarkashi Floods 2012

A cloudburst on August 3, 2012, triggered landslides and flash floods that swept away bridges and destroyed a large chunk of the Gangotri National Highway. It killed 31 people, and 40 people went missing. About 30 houses were washed away, and the Char Dham yatra was suspended, leaving the pilgrims stranded. The Assi Ganga hydel power project was extensively damaged.

Cloudbursts in Singhali 2016

Cloudbursts in the Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand triggered flash floods that hit the Singhali area near Pithoragarh. It flattened homes in seven villages and left hundreds of residents trapped in the debris. It killed 18 people.