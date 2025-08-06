Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

Despite backlash, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija team up again, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Hawalat ki yaad….’ comment steals the show

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? Latest social media activity raises eyebrows

Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Meet Kishore Kumar's lesser-known granddaughter, who chose not to follow family's legacy, works as..., she is Shah Rukh Khan's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she...

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika but...

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer confirms...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it

Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

HomeIndia

INDIA

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...

Situated on the slopes of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand has experienced numerous devastating natural calamities, including cloudbursts, avalanches, landslides, flash floods, and mudslides. Know about a few of these calamities.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 01:30 PM IST

Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...
Uttarakhand Cloudburst (File Image)

TRENDING NOW

A cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand triggered flash floods and a mudslide that swept houses, hotels, trees and other things, almost the entire town, killing five people. Besides, more than 50 people are missing. However, this is not the first of such an incident; rather, the state has witnessed many similar devastations in the past, leaving behind horrible memories and destruction. 

 

Kedarnath Disaster, 2023

The temple town of Kedarnath witnessed one of the worst natural calamities in the world on June 15, 2013, when entire villages, including houses, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, were swept away and the town was sunk in debris. The flash floods, landslides, and mudslides were triggered by a massive cloudburst. More than 6,000 people were killed. 

Chamoli Tragedy 2011

A massive cloudburst on February 7, 2021, in the Raunthi Garh valley in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand triggered an avalanche that sent crushing down snow, ice, and massive rocks down the hills, killing 72 people. More than 200 people went missing, never to be found. 

 

Tapovan-Vishnugad disaster, 2021

A cloudburst on February 7, 2021, caused a massive flood that damaged the Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The devastation increased when a glacial burst triggered a flash flood in the Dhauliganga River, damaging the project and surrounding areas. The disaster left 70 people dead and many more missing. 

Uttarkashi Floods 2012

A cloudburst on August 3, 2012, triggered landslides and flash floods that swept away bridges and destroyed a large chunk of the Gangotri National Highway. It killed 31 people, and 40 people went missing. About 30 houses were washed away, and the Char Dham yatra was suspended, leaving the pilgrims stranded. The Assi Ganga hydel power project was extensively damaged.

 

Cloudbursts in Singhali 2016

Cloudbursts in the Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand triggered flash floods that hit the Singhali area near Pithoragarh. It flattened homes in seven villages and left hundreds of residents trapped in the debris. It killed 18 people. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly
SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly
‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...
‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create...
SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33, lost her battle to..
SHOCKING! Kelley Mack, The Walking Dead actress, passes away at 33
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 c
Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness
Satyapal Malik, former J-K Governor, dies at 79 after prolonged illness
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: 6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
6 Indian cities where Lord Krishna’s divine presence still lives on
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's how to make it
Tamannaah Bhatia swears by 'dry cappuccino' for her fitness glow, here's recipe
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE