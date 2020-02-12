Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

Five members of a family, including three children, were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

Sources said the family had recently rented the house to live here. Shambhunath, 43, was living in the house with his wife Sunita (38) and three children - Kavita (16), Sachin (14) and a toddler.

The house was locked from the outside and neighbours informed the police after a foul smell emanated from inside. The police received information at around 11.30 am..

The police broke the door of the house and found the five bodies.

The highly-decomposed bodies have been sent for the post mortem examination.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

"We have found 5 bodies which include the bodies of the head of the family, his wife and three children. The family was staying here since last 6-7 months. It appears that the bodies have been here for a few days. A forensics team has arrived here," Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said.

No note has been recovered from the spot, cops said.

(With PTI inputs)