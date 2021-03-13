Five members of a family commit suicide in Bihar's Supaul

In a shocking incident, five people belonging to the same family committed suicide in the Supaul district of Bihar. There has been a stir in the area after the case came to light. The police is investigating why five people of the same family took their own lives together.

According to police, on Saturday, a man committed suicide by hanging himself along with his wife and three children in Gaddi village of Raghopur police station area in Supaul.

The deceased, identified as Mishrilal Shah, his wife and three children were found hanging in one room on Friday night. The incident spread a shock wave across the village.

It is being said the family of the deceased Mishrilal Shah were seen last Saturday. After which, their bodies were seen hanging from the noose late in the night. As soon as the information of the incident was received, the Raghopur police has started investigating the case.

SP Manoj Kumar of Supaul district said that the forensic expert team has inspected the site. There may be many revelations on this matter in the investigation report. The deceased have been identified as 50-year-old Mishrilal Shah, his 44-year-old wife, two daughters and 9-year-old son.

According to the people living in the area, due to financial crisis, Mishrilal committed suicide with his entire family. However, when asked on this matter, Supaul SP Manoj Kumar said that this case is being investigated.

Locals informed that the Mishrilal used to sell coal. For the last 2 years, this family was living by selling their ancestral land. His elder daughter did an intercast marriage about two and a half years ago, after which the family started living separately from their relatives and people of the village.