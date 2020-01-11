Five killed in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

The blast took place at a chemical factory at Kolwade village near Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly 100 km from Mumbai.

Five people were killed in a huge explosion that took place at a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar district, nearly 100 km from Mumbai, on Saturday.

The blast took place at Kolwade village near Boisar around 7.20 pm, PTI reported.

Police said the blast so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius.

While earlier reports said eight people were killed in the fire following the explosion, officials issued a correction saying that five people were dead and six others injured.

#Maharashtra: 5 people dead & 6 injured in the fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Boisar, Palghar today. pic.twitter.com/hnqyS4GpSI — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

A fire broke out after the blast and fire fighting operations are underway.

Boisar in Palghar district houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area and the factory is housed in plot no. 2 of the industrial area.

Police and local officials soon arrived at the scene.

The Maharashtra government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the accident.

The government will also bear all the expenses for treatment of all those injured in the blast.