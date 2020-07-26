Five key takeaways from PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

Five key takeaways from the Prime Minister's 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' where he talked about several things, including Kargil Vijay Diwas, coronavirus, Vocal for Local, and Bihar floods, among others.

Here are five key takeaways from the Prime Minister's address

Pakistan stabbed India in the back, but India demonstrated her might and the world watched

21 years ago on this day, our army won the Kargil war. India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but is said that it is in the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert attention from its internal conflicts.

India's COIVD-19 recovery rate is better than others

Today, COVID-19 recovery rate in our country is better than others. Our fatality rate is much less than most other countries. We able to save the lives of lakhs of people, but the threat of coronavirus is not over yet. It is spreading fast many areas, we need to remain vigilant

If you feel the mask is bothering you, think of corona warriors

There are times when masks cause inconvenience, one feels like removing them from the face- especially during a conversation. When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, those nurses; think of our Corona warriors. You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives- sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to ten hours. Doesn’t that discomfort them? Just think about them… you too will feel that as citizens, we should not be negligent at all; nor let others be so.

Vocal for Local on Rakshabandhan

Friends, a few days from now, the auspicious festival of Rakshabandhan will be celebrated. These days, I am noticing that many people and institutions are campaigning to celebrate Rakshabandhan this time in a different manner. And many people are linking the festival with Vocal for Local, and this is true too. In society, if the business of a person near our home increases on account of our festivals and thus, in turn, his festival becomes merrier, then the joy of the festival increases manifold. Many felicitations to all the countrymen on Rakshabandhan.

Floods in Assam and Bihar

Friends, during this rainy season, there is a large part of the country that is grappling with floods. Many areas of states like Bihar and Assam are having to deal with a series of difficulties due to floods. On the one hand, we have Corona and on the other, we have this challenge. In such a scenario, all Governments, NDRF teams, Disaster response teams, Self help groups are working in tandem to provide relief and rescue in all possible ways. The whole country stands by those affected by this disaster.