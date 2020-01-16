Headlines

Five Kashmiri politicians, including 3 former legislators, released after 5 months of detention

Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have been detained since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 12:05 AM IST

Ahead of 36 Union ministers' scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir later this month, the Union Territory administration on Thursday released five politicians after keeping them in preventive detention for more than five months. 

Dozens of politicians, including three former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have been detained since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Among the five politicians released on Thursday, three are former state legislators.

Altaf Kaloo (ex-MLA National Conference), Showkat Ganaie (ex-MLC National Conference), Nizamuddin Bhat (ex-MLC PDP), former mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Salman Sagar (National Conference) and Mukhtar Bandh (PDP) were released from the detention.

Meanwhile, reports said Omar Abdullah is likely to be shifted to a house near his official residence from his current location of Hari Niwas.

Thirty-six Union ministers are scheduled to visit J&K later this month in order to make people aware of the “positive impact” of Centre's decision to end the special status of the erstwhile state. 

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi are some of the top ministers who are scheduled to visit the newly-carved Union Territory. 

Former Army chief and MoS for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh, MoS Home G Kishan Reddy and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh are also on the list of ministers who will take the trip. 

A total of 59 visits for 36 Union ministers have been planned. 

Out of this, 51 trips are planned for Jammu while the other eight are in Srinagar. 

