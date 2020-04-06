Five jawans martyred as as Army foils infiltration attempt at LoC

Five soldiers have lost their lives in an ongoing operation against an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. While three soldiers passed away during the operation on Sunday, two others succumbed to injuries at Army Base Hospital on Monday.

Five terrorists were also gunned down as the Indian Army foiled the infiltration attempt in Keran sector North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The terrorists were killed when they were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory by taking advantage of the bad weather.

One jawan was killed during the gunbattle while others were injured. The weather and terrain created hindrance in the evacuation of the injured jawans to hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, four terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kulgam district.

"Op Rangdori Behak (Kupwara). Five terrorists eliminated, Total NINE TERRORISTS eliminated in last 24 hours in two separate operations. One soldier martyred & two seriously injured, and being evacuated to 92 BH amidst heavy snow & rough terrain conditions. Operation in progress," Indian Army's Chinar Corps said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Saturday, four terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Jammu and Kashmir Police said the slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen and had been killing civilians for the last 12 days.

"A group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police was able to track them down and an operation was launched this morning in which all 4 of them have been neutralized," the police said.

Terrorists killed in the Kulgam Encounter wee identified as Aijaz Ahmed Naiko (Moosa) from Kulgam, active since 2018; Shahid Ahmed Malik (Kulgam) and active since 2019; Waqar Farooq from Kulgam and missing since last month; and M. Ashraf Malik (Sadam) from Anantnag.