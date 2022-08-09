Five including one juvenile held in murder case in Delhi

Image: Pixabay

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested four persons and apprehended one juvenile in connection with a murder in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Bunty, Sarjeet, Rahul and Sanju while the name of the juvenile has been withheld.



A senior police officer said that they received a PCR call about a man found in an injured state at around 11:30 p.m. on August 8 following which a police team was sent to the crime scene near Gol Chakar on Rama Road in Moti Nagar. "On inquiry, the police found that the injured person, identified as Balram, was shifted to ABG Hospital where he was declared brought dead," the officer said.



The police then recorded the statement of the eyewitnesses and the brother of the deceased.



Balram's brother told the police that a heated argument broke out between the victim and a person named Bunty, following which the latter, along with his associates, first assaulted Balram with knives and then shot him, leading to his death. The police then filed an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC at the Moti Nagar police station.



The police learnt that the deceased had enmity with the accused. All the accused persons have been arrested and two knives used in the murder have been recovered from their possession.

