INDIA

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Five family members, including 4 children, found dead in Sikar; suicide by consuming poison suspected

Five members of a family, including a woman and her four children, were found dead in a residential flat in Rajasthan's Sikar district. Police officials have not yet disclosed the cause of death.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 08:55 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Rajasthan SHOCKER: Five family members, including 4 children, found dead in Sikar; suicide by consuming poison suspected
Five members of a family, including a woman and her four children, were found dead in a residential flat in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police officials said on Saturday.

According to the police, the matter came to light after residents of Anirudh Residency complained of a foul smell emanating from a flat that had reportedly been locked for several days.

"...We received a complaint from Anirudh Residency of a flat being locked for many days and foul smell coming from inside...We checked and found five dead bodies of family members...The forensic team is called to collect samples; further enquiry is underway," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Suresh Sharma while speaking to reporters.

Police officials have not yet disclosed the cause of death and are awaiting forensic analysis and autopsy reports.

In a separate incident in Uttar Pradesh's Sirathu, a woman was murdered on October 8 after her throat was allegedly slit by Balbeer Singh Patel, who was later arrested following an encounter with the police.

Circle Officer Sirathu, Satendra Tiwari, informed that the police team analysed the CCTV footage related to the crime, after which the accused was arrested. The officials have recovered the murder weapon, the motorcycle and the victim's mobile phone from the possession of the accused.

"On 8 October, a woman was murdered in Sirathu by slitting her throat... The police team tasked to investigate analysed the CCTV footage and interrogated people, and on the basis of that, Balbeer Singh Patel was arrested after an encounter. The murder weapon has been recovered from his possession, along with a motorcycle and the victim's mobile phone," Tiwari told reporters.

Furthermore, during the encounter, the accused fired at the police and was shot in his leg during retaliatory fire. He was sent to the hospital for treatment and will be presented in court on Friday.

"During the face-off, he fired at the police and in retaliatory fire by the police, a bullet hit his leg... He has been arrested and sent for treatment, and he will be produced in the court today... He solely planned and executed the crime. He was the lover of the victim before her marriage," he said.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

