Five facts about 1971 Indo-Pak war as country celebrates 50 years of victory

People across the country are celebrating the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The war that came to an end on December 16, 1971, led to the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of the new state of Bangladesh. Events are planned throughout the year to mark this occasion as the 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'.

As part of the celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy honoured the veterans of the 1971 war in Tirupati on Thursday (February 18). The victory flame that was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 last year was brought to Tirupati, as part of its pan-India journey.

Interestingly, a 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also participated in the parade during the Republic Day (January 26) in India.

Also read 1971 war: Tribute paid to heroes of victory

Here are some facts about the 1971 Indo-Pak war that you should know about:

Reason behind the 1971 Indo-Pak war

Media reported that the Pakistani military participated in widespread violence and genocide against the people of East Pakistan. It was after West Pakistan undermined the election results in which an East Pakistani party won. As many as 10 million people had to migrate to India at the height of atrocities.

Call for Bangladesh's Independence

East Pakistan declared its call for secession on March 26, 1971. On the very next day, Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gave her full support to their struggle for independence.

Beginning of 1971 war

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conducted preemptive aerial strikes in north-western India as part of its Operation Chengiz Khan. The Indian Navy conducted a successful attack on the Karachi port on the intervening night of December 4-5, leading to the beginning of the war.

India joined hands with East Pakistan guerillas

India trained and gave weapons to the Mukti Bahini guerrillas in East Pakistan and effectively worked with them to counter West Pakistan. While the Soviet Union extended its support to East Pakistan and India, the US under President Richard Nixon gave economic and material support to West Pakistan.

End of 1971 war

India's military dominance was proved when it captured nearly one-third of West Pakistan's army, leading to their surrender. The war ended with the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of Bangladesh.