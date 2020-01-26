Five explosions hit Assam on Republic day, CM Sonowal condemns 'cowardly attempt' to create terror

Out of the five explosions that took place in the country, three happened in Dibrugarh, while, the other two occurred in Tinsukia and Charaideo.

In Dibrugarh, the first explosion took place at a shop near NH-37 at Graham Bazaar while the second took place near a Gurudwara on AT road.

The third blast happened in Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh.

Outside Dibrugarh, one incident occurred in Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district and Teok Ghat under Sonari town of Charaideo district.

The Assam police are investigating the matter.

"An investigation has begun, it is being probed that who is involved in this," ANI DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahant

"We suspect ULFA, preliminary investigation is indicating towards that. The investigation is underway, " he added.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incidents of terror."Strongly condemn the bomb blasts in a few places of Assam. This cowardly attempt to create terror on a sacred day only exhibits the frustration of the terror groups after their total rejection by the people. Our Govt will take the sternest action to bring the culprits to book," he tweeted.