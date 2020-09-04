Five dead in explosion at cracker factory in Tamil Nadu, several feared trapped

The building in Cuddalore district, 190 km from Chennai, reportedly collapsed due to the explosion.

At least five people were killed and four injured after a massive fire broke at a cracker factory in Kurangudi village near Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district, 190 km from Chennai. Several people are feared to be trapped in the rubble.

The injured are said to be in a critical state and have been treated at a nearby hospital.

The building reportedly collapsed due to the explosion.

Police and rescue teams have been rushed to the site to find out what led to the explosion at the factory.

More details awaited.