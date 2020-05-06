Five BSF personnel attached to IMCT convoy in Kolkata test positive for COVID-19

A day after a driver from the Border Security Force (BSF), South Bengal Frontier headquartered in Kolkata tested positive, five BSF personnel who came in contact with him have tested positive.

"The five personnel were escorted to the Central team. They tested coronavirus positive today. They have been admitted to the MR Bangur Hospital," said a senior official of BSF South Bengal Frontier.

On Monday, the BSF driver attached to the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) convoy tested positive, after which, as many as 50 personnel from the unit were quarantined. Out of them, 18 personnel were tested. Their reports arrived on Tuesday which revealed that five of them were positive for COVID-19.

The driver had reported fever and was immediately removed on April 30, 2020, and sent into quarantine. Later, he tested positive for the virus.

Sources reveal that the other remaining personnel will also undergo tests.

The BSF pilot car and personnel were attached to the convoy of IMCT which had been camping in Kolkata for two weeks for on-spot assessment of lockdown violations, violence against frontline healthcare workers and state government’s preparedness to tackle Covid-19.