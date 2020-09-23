Headlines

On 1st anniversary of Fit India Movement, PM Modi to interact with Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, others today

The online interaction will see participants sharing personal stories and anecdotes from their fitness journey. The prime minister will also express his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event.

DNA Web Team

Sep 24, 2020

On the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Fit India Movement, the PM will interact with celebrities and fitness influencers across the country on Thursday.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the nationwide “Fit India Dialogue” will celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, as per an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The online interaction will see participants sharing personal stories and anecdotes from their fitness journey. The prime minister will also express his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event.

Among the participants are cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and several other fitness influencers.

Since its launch last year, various events have been organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement like, the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes.

“The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.

The statement further said that in these times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life and that the dialogue will see a “timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness”. Anyone can join the dialogue on September 24 from 11.30 am onwards.

“Envisioned by the Prime Minister as a ‘people’s movement’, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation. The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged was that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural  change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian's life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the PMO said.

“The Fit India Dialogue, which will see participation of fitness enthusiasts from all over the country, further strengthens the vision that it is the citizens who are to be credited for the success of the nationwide movement,” the statement said.

