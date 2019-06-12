First woman president of UP Bar Council shot dead in Agra court premises, two days after her election

In a shocking case, newly-elected president of Uttar Pradesh Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead in Agra Civil Court premises as a felicitation ceremony on her election was underway.

Yadav was the first woman president of UP Bar Council and was elected to the position only two days ago.

According to local media reports, a welcome ceremony was underway in the court premises when a lawyer, said to be her former assistant, shot at her. After firing three shots at Ms Yadav, the lawyer allegedly shot himself too. The man is identified as Manish.

Both were immediately taken to hospital where Yadav was declared brought dead while treatment of Manish is underway.

Senior police officials reached the court premises and have started an investigation in the matter.

"President of UP Bar Council Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by her associate Manish Sharma during an event in Agra court premises today. He came and shot 3 bullets at her. She was taken to hospital where she died. Manish is critically injured and has been admitted to hospital," Ajay Anand, ADG Agra, said.

Bar Council of India condemned the murder and demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for Yadav's family by the Uttar Pradesh government.