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First time in 8 years: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in India, set to boost special strategic partnership

Lee Jae Myung arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, marking the first state visit by a South Korean President to India in eight years.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 09:28 PM IST

First time in 8 years: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrives in India, set to boost special strategic partnership
South Korean President arrived in India on Sunday
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Lee Jae-myung, the President of South Korea, arrived in New Delhi on Sunday, accompanied by First Lady Kim Hea-kyung. This is the first state visit of a South Korean leader to India in over eight years. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson took to his official X handle and wrote, ''A very warm welcome to H.E. President Lee Jae Myung of Republic of Korea as he arrives in New Delhi on a State Visit to India. This is President Lee’s first visit to  President Lee was received by Shri Harsh Malhotra, MoS, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The visit marks an important milestone in advancing the - Special Strategic Partnership.''

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The South Korean President is on a 3-day visit to India, which is being framed as a crucial step for South Korea's 'Global South' diplomacy. For those unversed, India and South Korea strengthened their ties in 2015 with a 'Special Strategic Partnership', which has helped build cooperation between the two Asian nations.

 

Under this partnership, both countries have focused on enhancing collaboration in areas including defence production, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, green energy infrastructure development, and digital innovation.

 

The arrival of the South Korean President aims to provide fresh momentum to the ongoing bilateral initiatives and open discussions on expanding trade and investment.

 

South Korean President's itinerary in New Delhi

 

Lee Jae-myung will be meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in his first major engagement. On Monday, the South Korean President will also receive a formal Ceremonial Reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, followed by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

 

At Hyderabad House in New Delhi, President Lee will also hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

 

President Lee's state visit will conclude with a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

(With ANI inputs)

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