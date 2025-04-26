Omar Abdullah condemned Pakistan’s initial denial and blamed India's claims over the Pahalgam terror attack before Shehbaz Sharif later offered a “neutral” probe, exposing Islamabad’s flip-flop.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday sharply criticized Pakistan’s sudden offer of a “neutral and transparent” investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack—pointing out that Islamabad first denied the assault, then accused India of staging the entire incident.

Initial Denial and Blame

When militants struck in Pahalgam’s scenic Baisaran Valley on April 22, killing 26 tourists, Pakistan’s first public response was to deny that anything had happened. Instead, senior Pakistani officials, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, accused India of manufacturing the attack to create a regional crisis. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto echoed that line, suggesting India was deflecting from its own failures.



Omar Abdullah’s Rebuttal

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said, “They didn’t even acknowledge at first that anything had happened in Pahalgam. Instead, they were the first to say that India had orchestrated it. Now, when those who initially blamed us are making statements, it’s difficult to say anything further. I don’t want to comment on their remarks. What happened is very unfortunate and should not have happened”.



Shehbaz Sharif’s “Neutral Probe” Offer

Under growing international pressure, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif broke with his own government’s earlier stance and said his country was “open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation” into the killings. Sharif made the offer while addressing a passing-out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, calling the tragedy an example of a “perpetual blame game” that needed to stop.



Background of the Attack

Indian authorities have blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and its new front, The Resistance Front (TRF), for training the four gunmen who carried out the massacre. Survivors reported that the militants demanded victims recite Islamic verses and executed anyone who could not.



India’s Retaliatory Measures

In response to the massacre, India quickly took punitive steps:

Suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and closed the Attari Integrated Check Post.

Canceled the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

Downgraded diplomatic ties, including halting trade and freezing Pakistani visas.

These actions triggered a sharp exodus of tourists from Kashmir, with many bookings canceled overnight

Appeal to Tourists

Omar Abdullah urged visitors not to abandon Kashmir: “I can understand the fear among the tourists. But I want to tell them that if they leave Kashmir during these times, then it may make our enemies win. They targeted tourists because they wanted to send all the tourists out of Kashmir”.

By highlighting Islamabad’s initial denial and contrasting it with the sudden probe offer, Omar Abdullah underscored the need for consistent, fact-based dialogue rather than finger-pointing—while calling on both nations to focus on protecting civilians and restoring peace.