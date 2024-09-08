First suspected case of Mpox reported in India, patient put under isolation, stable condition

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Sunday that a young male patient who recently travelled from a nation where the monkeypox virus is currently spreading has been identified as a suspect case of the disease. The ministry went on to say that the patient has been kept apart in a special hospital and is doing well right now, as per reports.



According to a statement issued by the Health Ministry, "Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country."

There is no reason for undue concern as the case's development is consistent with the NCDC's previous risk assessment. The nation has strong procedures in place to manage and reduce any possible risk, and it is fully equipped to handle such an uncommon travel-related case.