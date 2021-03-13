First Quad summit: US President Biden greets PM Modi, says 'It's great to see you'

Headlines

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore, leaves Mukesh Ambani’s other key firms behind

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani eye bigger share of India's fashion market through Rs 9,26,055 crore company, here's how

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

6 highest-grossing Bollywood movies in Pakistan 

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani turns 28, shares pictures from Greece in Rs 13,000 shirt

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

HomeIndia

India

First Quad summit: US President Biden greets PM Modi, says 'It's great to see you'

It was the first time Modi and Biden came face-to-face after the American leader took charge in Washington in January.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 07:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

US President Joe Biden spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the first summit of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition on Friday. It was the first time Modi and Biden came face-to-face after the American leader took charge in Washington in January.

"Prime Minister Modi... it's great to see you," President Biden, greeted PM Modi as he welcomed him to speak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is good to be among friends. I thank President Biden for this initiative. We are united by our democratic values and our commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covers areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a force for global good."

Besides Modi and Biden, the virtual summit of the Quad was attended by Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga.

US President Joe Biden in his opening remarks said that a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for the future of each of the grouping's member countries, and the US is committed to ensuring the region is governed by international law and free of coercion.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. And I look forward to working closely with all of you in the coming years," he added.

The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday (local time) said that the leaders of the Quad nations will hold an in-person summit later this year.

Speaking at a White House Press briefing, Sullivan said that the Quad leaders summit focussed on the challenges posed by China.

"The four leaders did discuss the challenge posed by China and they made clear that none of them had any allusions about China. Today was not fundamentally about China--much of the focus was on pressing global crises," Sullivan said.

He added, "The leaders also agreed that they would meet in person by the end of the year and they launched a set of working groups including a technology group that would help set standards in key technologies like 5G. The Quad is a critical part of the architecture of the Indo-Pacific and today's summit also kicks of an intensive stretch of diplomacy in the region."

During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the four leaders - the US, Australia, India and Japan - stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is "anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion".

In a joint statement, the Quad leaders said: "We bring diverse perspectives and are united in a shared vision for the free and open Indo-Pacific. We strive for a region that is free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion."

"Today, the global devastation caused by COVID-19, the threat of climate change, and security challenges facing the region summon us with renewed purpose," they said.

The Quad is a strategic forum comprising India, Japan, Australia and the United States of America, held its first-ever head of states meet virtually on Friday.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE