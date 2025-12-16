FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Goa nightclub fire: First photo of Luthra brothers released after arrest at Delhi Airport

The Goa Police has released the first picture of the Delhi-based entrepreneurs after their deportation, which shows them in custody at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 03:50 PM IST

Goa nightclub fire: First photo of Luthra brothers released after arrest at Delhi Airport
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra were arrested earlier in the day.
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month, were deported from Thailand to India and arrested upon arrival at the Delhi airport on Tuesday (December 16). The Goa Police released the first picture of the Delhi-based entrepreneurs after their deportation, which shows them in custody at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

 

