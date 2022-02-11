First part of Budget Session ends, Lok Sabha to reassemble for second part on March 14

The Lok Sabha was adjourned and will reassemble for the second part of the Budget Session after a recess of one month on March 14. This marks the end of the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament which included debates on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address and the General Budget.

The session started on January 14 as President Ram Nath Kovind addressed both Houses of Parliament. The one-month long recess which has now commenced is meant for members to study the budget proposals of the government. As announced by speaker Om Birla, the “Lok Sabha will meet again on March 14”.

According to a PTI report, the Lok Sabha will be taking up Demands for Grants, Appropriation Bills and Finance Bill, along with other bills, during the second part of the Budget Session. This part of session will conclude on April 8.

Appreciating members for their exemplary performance amidst Covid-19 related challenges, Birla shared that productivity rate now stands at 121 per cent.

While concluding the speech, Birla added that instead of the allotted time of 12 hours for the discussion on the President's Address, it was held for 15 hours and 13 minutes. The discussion included 60 members and another 60 members submitted written speeches.

The speaker further said that instead of the 12 hours allotted for the discussion on the Budget, it continued for 15 hours and 33 minutes. This discussion included 81 members and 63 others submitted their written remarks.