First night flight from Srinagar to Delhi with 150 passengers on board: J&K Principal Secretary

Srinagar Airport has been cleared for night flights with the first night flight taking off Srinagar airport to Delhi with nearly 150 passengers on board, Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said on Thursday.

This marks the first night flight operations to and from Srinagar Airport.

"We are having the first night flight take off from Srinagar airport at 7:15 pm. Srinagar had already been an International airport and cleared off for night flights. The first flight (to Delhi) is taking off with nearly 150 passengers," said Kansal.

"Independence Day celebrations in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh concluded peacefully. The main function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar where Jammu and Kashmir Governor unfurled the flag," he said.

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hoisted the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day. On the occasion, Malik called the Centre's decision to abrogate Art 370 a historic one.

Reacting on the reports of malfunctioning of ATMs, he further assured that ATM's that haven't been replenished or are not functional will be made functional.

"I have personally spoken to Finance Secretary. We will ensure that if there are any ATMs which have not been replenished, or are not functional, they will be made functional," said Kansal.

The Independence Day celebration comes just weeks after the Centre withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing provisions of Article 370.

Security was heightened in the area after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir(Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it.