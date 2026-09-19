First Nandigram, now Rejinagar: Mamata Banerjee faces back-to-back candidate exits

Mamata Banerjee’s bypoll plans face another setback as her Rejinagar candidate withdraws nomination, a day after the Nandigram nominee quit. Here's what happened.

Mamata Banerjee-led faction has suffered another blow ahead of the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, as its Rejinagar candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury withdrew his nomination. On Friday, the Nandigram candidate of the Mamata faction, Sanchita Pradhan Dey, pulled out of the by-election. Meanwhile, Rabiul Alam cited the ongoing dispute over the party's name and symbol, along with pressure on workers supporting the Mamata-led group, as the reason for his withdrawal.

Rejinagar candidate withdraws over party symbol dispute

''At this moment, the party lacks an official symbol. Party workers are being harassed in various ways, and most of them have left the area for work. With whom am I supposed to contest the election? Given the pressure being exerted by the administration, the workers say they cannot remain in the electoral fray. That is precisely why I have decided to withdraw my nomination,'' Rabiul Alam told reporters.

Nandigram candidate had quit a day earlier

This development came just one day after Sanchita withdrew her nomination, following a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the State Secretariat. After Mamata AITC's candidate from Nandigram withdrew her nomination, the party decided to back Congress. ''We are extending our support to Congress in Nandigram and Assam. We are doing this for the greater interest of the nation,'' Mamata said while addressing a press conference.

Later, the Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was arrested by West Bengal Police in connection with old murder cases dating back to 2007, adding another twist to the Nandigram contest.

Mamata faction gets new party name, symbol

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee was allotted a new party name and symbol by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Mamata-led faction has been allotted the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and a football player symbol, while the rival faction has been given the name Democratic Trinamool Congress and an envelope symbol.

For those unversed, Nandigram and Rejinagar are scheduled for by-elections on October 6. Counting of votes will take place on October 9.