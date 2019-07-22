First Monday of Sawan 2019: Significance, calendar for Somvar vrats & more

The month of Sawan marks the start of monsoon season in India. This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on 17 July 2019 and the month will conclude on 15 August. The end of Sawan will be celebrated with Rakshabandhan.

Today, entire India is celebrating the first 'Somvar' of Sawan month. The month is marked by complete devotion to Lord Shiva and observing fasts, especially on Mondays, which are dedicated to Lord Shiva and are known as ‘Shravan or Sawan Somvar Vrat’. Some even, observe fasts on Tuesdays, which was known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

There will be four Mondays falling in the month of Sawan. This year the Somvar vrats will be kept on 22 July, 29 July, 5th August & 12th August. The end of Sawan will be celebrated with Rakshabandhan.

Take a look at how India is celebrating the auspicious vrat...

Delhi: Visuals from Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, where devotees have gathered to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/lDob81MDN2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Kanpur: Devotees have gathered in large number to offer prayers at Anandeshwar Shiv Temple of Kanpur on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/9gBiCgslga — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 22, 2019

#WATCH: Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GtMQYJlhAV — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Uttarakhand: A kanwariya was rescued from drowning in River Ganga in Haridwar by a SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2buKXIZfeY — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

#Jharkhand: Devotees in large numbers visit Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple in Deoghar to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'Sawan' month. pic.twitter.com/z8fnOBrEtp — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Significance of Somvar vrat

According to the legends mentioned in Hindu Vedas and Puranas, the holy month of Sawan is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva for success, marriage, and prosperity.

It is believed that if you keep fast on Monday, Lord Shiva blesses you with health, wealth and prosperity. Anyone who is looking for the right partner for marriage is suggested to keep this fast.

According to Puranas, fasting devotees should observe abstinence. Follow the rules of Brahmacharya for the duration of Shravan. Upon failing to do so, they will be sent to hell and their next incarnation will be as animals.

Many Hindu festivals fall like Krishna Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Naag Panchami, and Teej, fall in the month of Sawan.