INDIA

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls

TMC has nominated senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, Babul Supriyo, Rajeev Kumar and Koel Mallick for the March 16 Rajya Sabha polls. Guruswamy, known for her role in the Section 377 verdict, could become India’s first openly queer Member of Parliament if elected.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 08:43 AM IST

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), which governs West Bengal, has announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. The party has nominated senior Supreme Court advocate Menaka Guruswamy, Union minister-turned-politician Babul Supriyo, former state Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, and actor Koel Mallick.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the party extended its congratulations to the nominees, expressing confidence that they would carry forward its commitment to protecting citizens’ rights and strengthening democratic values.

A Landmark Nomination

Guruswamy’s nomination has drawn particular attention. If elected to the Upper House, she is expected to become India’s first openly queer Member of Parliament, a milestone in the country’s political and social landscape.

A distinguished constitutional lawyer, Guruswamy was part of the legal team that successfully challenged Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. In a landmark 2018 judgment, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised consensual same-sex relations, marking a turning point for LGBTQ rights in the country.

Who is Menaka Guruswamy?

Menaka Guruswamy began her legal journey in 1997 under the mentorship of former Attorney General Ashok Desai, focusing on constitutional and civil litigation. She later pursued advanced legal studies at the University of Oxford, completing a Bachelor of Civil Law degree, followed by a Master of Laws from Harvard University. After a brief stint at an international law firm in New York, she returned to India to practice in New Delhi.

Her contributions have earned global recognition. In 2019, she was featured in Foreign Policy magazine’s list of 100 leading global thinkers. The same year, she and her partner, advocate Arundhati Katju, were named among Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Guruswamy also achieved a rare distinction when her portrait was installed at Rhodes House in Oxford, making her the first Indian and only the second woman to receive that honour.

Political Significance

Recently, Guruswamy represented the TMC in legal proceedings challenging searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at I-PAC offices. Her elevation to Parliament would signal the party’s emphasis on legal expertise and social inclusion as it prepares for the Rajya Sabha contest.

