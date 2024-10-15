Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends the SCO Summit in Pakistan marking the first visit in nine years amid stalled bilateral ties.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, October 15, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. This visit marks the first time in nine years that an Indian External Affairs Minister has traveled to Pakistan. The last visit was by former minister Sushma Swaraj back in 2015. The two countries have had limited engagement over the past decade due to India’s concerns about Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism, which has been a significant obstacle to resuming bilateral talks.

Jaishankar's trip to Pakistan is solely for attending the SCO Summit, which is a multilateral event. There are no plans for any bilateral discussions with Pakistani leaders during his stay. The SCO Summit provides a platform for member states, including India, Pakistan, China, and Russia, to discuss regional cooperation and issues of mutual interest. This year, Pakistan is chairing the summit, and the country’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, will lead the event.

According to reports from Pakistani newspaper Dawn, a welcome dinner will be hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif later in the evening for all the visiting dignitaries. On Wednesday morning, delegations will gather at the Jinnah Convention Centre, where Shehbaz will greet the attendees. The official summit proceedings will begin with a group photo, followed by Shehbaz's opening remarks. Each of the SCO member states will then have the opportunity to make statements as part of the day’s agenda.

An important part of the summit will be the signing of various documents aimed at furthering cooperation among the member countries. The day will conclude with Shehbaz Sharif delivering his closing remarks. Later in the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming are expected to brief the media on the summit's key outcomes. The event will wrap up with official luncheons hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Jaishankar's presence at the summit underscores India's commitment to engaging in multilateral dialogues, even though direct talks with Pakistan remain off the table due to longstanding issues.

