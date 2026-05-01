'Next strike on petrol, diesel': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over commercial LPG price hike

Gandhi said the price of a commercial gas cylinder has gone up by Rs 993, calling it the "biggest increase in a single day." He further said that from February to present, prices have increased by Rs 1,380, which he described as an 81 percent rise over a period of three months.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that domestic inflationary pressures were expected to rise after the assembly elections as he pointed to a sharp increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders. In a post on the social media platform X, Gandhi said the price of a commercial gas cylinder has gone up by Rs 993, calling it the "biggest increase in a single day." He further said that from February to present, prices have increased by Rs 1,380, which he described as an 81 percent rise over a period of three months.

Gandhi wrote in his post: "I had said it - the heat of inflation would come after the elections. Today, a commercial gas cylinder is Rs 993 more expensive. The biggest increase in a single day. This is the election bill. From February till now: Rs 1,380 increase - a whopping 81% jump in just 3 months." He said that the impact of the price hike would be felt across small businesses such as tea stalls, dhabas, hotels, bakeries, and sweet shops, adding that household expenses would also be affected. Gandhi also warned that after gas, prices of petrol and diesel could be the next to rise. "Tea stall, dhaba, hotel, bakery, sweet shop - the burden on everyone's kitchen has increased. And this will affect your plate too. First strike on gas, next strike on petrol-diesel," he posted.

कह दिया था - चुनाव के बाद महंगाई की गर्मी आएगी।



आज कमर्शियल गैस सिलेंडर ₹993 महंगा। एक ही दिन में सबसे बड़ी बढ़ोतरी। यह चुनावी बिल है।



फरवरी से अब तक: ₹1,380 की बढ़ोतरी - सिर्फ़ 3 महीनों में 81% का इज़ाफ़ा।



चायवाला, ढाबा, होटल, बेकरी, हलवाई - हर किसी की रसोई पर बोझ बढ़ा। और… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2026

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the Modi government would soon increase the prices of petroleum products as polling was set to conclude in West Bengal and was already over in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu. Gandhi added that people will have to cope with the increasing inflation. "Election relief over, inflation's heat is on its way! After April 29th, watch out - petrol, diesel, everything will get expensive. When oil was cheap, the Modi government pocketed the profits. Now that it's expensive, it'll dump the burden on you. A government that loots when it's cheap, leaving the public to bear the brunt of inflation," Gandhi had said in a post on X.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).