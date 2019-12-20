First Friday prayer held at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after abrogation of J&K special status

Friday prayers were held peacefully at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, the first congregation after the mosque was shut following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

This was the first congregational prayers held at the grand mosque after authorities imposed restrictions in the Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 this year. Emotional scenes were witnessed as people entered the mosque.

Although, the security forces were deployed in strength to deal with any law and order problem and there were sloganeering at the end of prayers but congregational ended peacefully.

“We had deployed security forces in strength and drones were used to keep an eye on the area, so that no untoward incident takes place," said a police officer present at the spot.

Jamia Masjid had been the epicentre of protests in the Srinagar and usually after the Friday prayers, protestors, mainly the youth, take to streets and engage forces in a pitched battle.

“We feel very good after praying here. The mosque was closed for four months now. I can’t explain the feeling after praying here today,” said a local.

The prayers are usually led by the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a Separatists leader and head priest of the grand mosque but he is under house detention after he was released, his party claims.

As the restrictions were eased with the improvement in the situation, the committee looking after the grand mosque had said that they would clean the mosque. On Wednesday, first prayers were held at the mosque.