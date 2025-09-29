Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

First ever India-Bhutan rail link announced, to connect THESE cities; check project cost, length, and more

To enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced two new rail link projects to provide seamless travel the two neighboring countries. These railway links are 89-km long between India and Bhutan.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

First ever India-Bhutan rail link announced, to connect THESE cities; check project cost, length, and more
India has announced first ever rail links to connect Bhutan
To enhance connectivity between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced two new rail link projects to provide seamless travel the two neighboring countries. These railway links between India and Bhutan will connect Kokrajhar-Gelephu (Assam) and Banarhat-Samtse (West Bengal) to Bhutan for Rs 4,033 crore.

According to official details, two major projects have been cleared: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu new line and the Banarhat-Samtse new line. The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, with an investment of Rs 3,456 crore, will connect Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region. Officials noted that the project will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also create better economic and employment opportunities.

How will the two new rail links benefit India?

Gelephu is being developed as a “mindfulness city” under Bhutan's plans. The second project, the Banarhat-Samtse line, will link West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with Bhutan's Samtse. With an investment of Rs 577 crore, the line is expected to boost cross-border trade and connectivity.

The Samtse region is being developed as an industrial hub by the Government of Bhutan. Officials stressed that these projects, covering the 700 km-long India-Bhutan border, will enhance Bhutan's access to international trade routes through Indian ports. The new lines are seen as part of India's commitment to support Bhutan's economic centres and deepen bilateral ties. Authorities underlined that the projects would help fulfil promises made in recent high-level exchanges, positioning connectivity as a cornerstone of the India-Bhutan partnership.

Hailing the projects, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This project is basically connecting two very important cities of Bhutan. One is Gelephu, which is being developed as a mindfulness city. And secondly, Samtse, which is an industrial city. He added, “India is the largest trading partner of Bhutan and most of the exempt trade of Bhutan is done through Indian ports. Therefore, it becomes very important to have a good seamless rail connectivity for the Bhutanese economy to grow and for the people to have better access to the global network. That's why this entire project has been undertaken...” 

