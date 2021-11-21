First-ever beach was formed in THIS state of India, claim scientists

The formation of beaches and continents is often a topic of fascination for many, and new research done by the scientists of India, Australia, and the United States about the world’s first-ever beach will is sure to leave one surprised.

This new research by a team of scientists suggests that the formation of continents on the earth took place 700 million years before what was predicted before, and the world’s first beach was actually formed in a small district in India’s Jharkhand.

The researchers, in their study, said, “Although debated, the broad consensus is that the subaerial rise of continents began nearly 2.5 billion years ago and was driven by plate tectonics. Here, we integrate the igneous and sedimentary history of Archean cratons to demonstrate that stable continental landmasses started to emerge above sea level 3.3 to 3.2 billion years ago (i.e., over 700 million years earlier than most models predict).”

The most fascinating part of this research is that scientists have raised claims over the formation of the first-ever beach in the world in the Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, which is currently surrounded by land and has no major ocean attached to it.

While talking to the Indian Express, Priyadarshi Chowdhury, the lead scientist of the study, said, “We found a particular type of sedimentary rocks called sandstones. We then tried to find their age and in which conditions they have formed. We found the age by analysing the uranium and lead contents of tiny minerals.”

The scientist further said that these rocks are over 3.1 billion years old, which were formed in ancient rivers, beaches, and shallow seas. These water bodies could have existed only if there was continental land, which suggests that the Singhbhum region was above the ocean around 3.1 billion years ago.

The formation of the Singhbhum region is truly unique, as per this new study. The scientists claim that the widely-considered notion that plate tectonics contributed to the emergence of the landmass does not hold true in the case of this region in Jharkhand.

The study, which was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, that several other areas across the world also contain rocks of somewhat similar ages, but how much of this land remained above the level of water back then, is still an unknown puzzle for scientists.