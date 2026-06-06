First E85 fuel pump opens in India, what is its price, details about new oil

Delhi has launched its first E85 fuel station, marking a major step in India's ethanol mobility push. Priced lower than E20 petrol, E85 contains up to 85% ethanol and will be available through a growing nationwide network.

India's transition towards cleaner and more self-reliant energy sources took a significant step forward with the launch of Delhi's first E85 fuel dispensing station. The facility, inaugurated at an Indian Oil outlet on Pusa Road, marks the commercial introduction of high-ethanol fuel in the national capital and signals the next phase of the country's ethanol blending programme.

E85 fuel debuts in Delhi

The newly introduced E85 fuel is priced at Rs 82.12 per litre in Delhi, making it considerably cheaper than the E20 petrol currently available in the city. To ensure motorists can easily identify the new fuel, dedicated dispensers with distinct branding and labelling have been installed at participating stations.

The move aligns with the government's broader objective of reducing dependence on imported crude oil while promoting domestically produced biofuels. Officials believe greater ethanol usage can strengthen India's energy security and support rural agricultural economies that contribute to ethanol production.

Large-scale expansion planned

The Delhi outlet serves as the first step in a wider rollout strategy. Authorities plan to establish between 50 and 100 E85 dispensing stations across key urban corridors, including Delhi-NCR and the Mumbai-Pune-Nagpur belt, during the initial phase.

The network is expected to grow rapidly, with around 500 outlets targeted by the end of the year. The long-term roadmap aims to increase availability to nearly 5,000 E85 stations across major Indian cities by 2027.

The rollout follows the notification of standards for higher ethanol blends such as E22, E25, E27 and E30, laying the foundation for broader adoption of ethanol-based fuels.

What makes E85 different?

Unlike E20 petrol, which contains 20 per cent ethanol, E85 consists of up to 85 per cent ethanol and just 15 per cent petrol. The higher ethanol content helps reduce fossil fuel consumption and can potentially lower fuel costs due to ethanol's domestic production.

Its lower retail price is expected to attract consumers, although vehicle compatibility remains a key requirement.

Vehicles compatible with E85

E85 fuel can only be used in flex-fuel vehicles specifically engineered to handle high-ethanol blends. Conventional petrol-powered vehicles are not designed for such fuel concentrations.

Among the notable models linked to E85 compatibility are the upcoming Maruti Suzuki WagonR Flex Fuel, along with Hero MotoCorp's Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel motorcycles. These vehicles are capable of operating on varying ethanol-petrol mixtures, including E85.

As more manufacturers introduce flex-fuel options, E85 could play an increasingly important role in India's effort to diversify its fuel mix, reduce oil imports and offer motorists a more economical alternative for daily transportation.