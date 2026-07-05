First E20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar: Tehseen Poonawala, protestors raise 4 demands, term policy 'scam'

Despite claims by industry experts and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri himself, two and four-wheeler vehicle owners have come out on streets to protest Centre's E20 fuel rollout at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday afternoon.

Despite claims by industry experts and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri himself, two and four-wheeler vehicle owners have come out on streets to protest Centre's E20 fuel rollout at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday afternoon. They have claimed that the government has rushed with the implementation of the national Ethanol Blending Programme. The protest, which has been the first against the government's biofuel blend, will see entrepreneur and political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla.

Ahead of the protest, Poonawala had warned that if the government would not allow protest, some of the demonstrators could instead sit outside the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is at the center of the ethanol-blending campaign.

Those in the protest included owners of two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles. Tehseen Poonawala organised the protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi's traditional protest hub, under the tagline, "Hamaari Gaadi, Hamaara Adhikaar" along with his advocacy initiative Team Bharat

'Team Bharat' protested the government's aggressive push for E20 petrol, which is 20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol and has termed BJP's ethanol blending policy as 'Ethanol Scam'.

Team Bharat's 4 demands

Jantar Mantar on Sunday witnessed a huge presence of protesters and national media, where Tehseen laid out demands for being given a choice, discussion with stakeholders with regards to any future policy, making all documents public and a complete NO to Beta Badhao Scheme. These four demands are:

-Full availability of E0, E5, E10 & E20 blended fuels everywhere

-All documents with regards to E20 including ARAI report in public domain

-An immediate solution, repair support and justice for every single vehicle damaged by mandatory E20

-No future rollout without 360° infrastructure being ready.

Until now the uproar and opposition to E20 fuel was limited to social media, however, with this protest those opposing raised their voice publicly for the first time.

Maruti Suzuki India Corporate Affairs Senior Executive Officer, Rahul Bharti in a press conference said, "India mandated E20 from 2023 for material compliance, and before that it was E10. After 2023, both the cars and the fuel are mandated for E20. The cause of concern is what happens if E20 fuel is used in cars that have been manufactured and sold before 2023, which were primarily designed for E10?... We have sufficient factors of safety that ensure there is no problem in terms of wear and tear, corrosion, or damage to the life of the car or the parts that come in contact with the E20 fuel if E20 is used on cars that were produced and sold in India before 2023. As a manufacturer, we have tested E10 cars, which were prevalent before 2023, on E20 fuel for all parameters, and we have not found anything of concern."

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday dismissed concerns circulating on social media over ethanol-blended fuel, saying claims that E20 fuel damages vehicle engines are "rumours" and urging people to rely on scientific evidence rather than misinformation.